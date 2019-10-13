KATY, Texas | Nancy was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Lowell, MA. She spent her childhood in New England and moved to Wood, SD, in the 1950s, to be near her sister, Judith, and her young family. There she met and later married rancher and contractor Henry “Babe” Richter and lovingly raised their three children: David, Susan, and Peter.
In 1981, at the age of 50, Nancy resumed her education at the University of South Dakota School of Nursing in Rapid City. She graduated with honors and became a registered nurse — a lifelong dream. She served for many years at the VA Hospital in Sturgis, SD. Following retirement there, she worked as an educator with a Montessori School in Rapid City. On April 4, 1999, after 44 years together, Babe passed away.
The following summer, Nancy moved to Craftsbury, VT, to again be near her sister. Soon thereafter, Nancy reconnected with her childhood sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Bohannon, and they married on Jan. 20. 2002. Together they enjoyed a rich and active life until Dick’s death in 2011. Nancy continued to be active in the Craftsbury community, until her move in March 2019 to Katy, TX, to be near her son, Peter. Her death on April 26, 2019 was peaceful, in the company of her children and family.
Nancy will always be remembered for her deep and compassionate care for others, her wonderful hospitality, and her enduring love for her extended family. She also loved her many dogs that helped her through life, providing them wonderful lives as well.
A memorial service has been planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Rapid City. If you knew Nancy or any of her South Dakota family, please attend this celebration of her life.
Donations can be made in her memory to an Alzheimer organization or animal rescue group of your choice.
