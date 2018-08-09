Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ENNING | Karl W. Richter, 78, died Aug. 8, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13, at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

