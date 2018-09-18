Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Roger L. Rickard, 80, died Sept. 17, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with 6:45 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 20 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept 21 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Private burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

