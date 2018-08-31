OELRICHS | Rose Alice (Hulburt) Rickenbach, 99, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, of natural causes at Seven Sisters Living Center.
Rose was born on April 28, 1919, at her parents’ rural farm near Rapid City to Seth M. Hulburt and Ida M. (Tree) Hulburt. She and her identical sister Mary were the second to the youngest of six children.
Her primary and secondary education was completed at the Caputa, Stoneville, Hermosa and Rapid City school systems. Post-secondary education included Sioux Falls College and Presbyterian School of Nursing in Denver. While working as a nurse’s aide at the Sisters Hospital in Hot Springs, she met her future husband, Joel C. Rickenbach, at a Methodist youth gathering at Oelrichs. Her Christian life began at 8 years of age when she and her twin sister were baptized at the same time in Rapid Creek.
Rose and Joel were married on Feb. 27, 1942, at her parents’ home in Rapid City. Together they continued working with his parents on the L.O. Rickenbach ranch 8 miles east of Oelrichs until 1999. She and Joel retired in Oelrichs, where she resided until 2016.
Some of her of gifts included singing duets with her twin sister at different gatherings, home decorating, dress designing, cooking and gardening. She was gracious, compassionate, gentle, considerate, creative, artistic and a very gifted homemaker. Some of her remembered teachings to her children were "let your head save your heels," and "a nurse is a teacher of health all her life." Mom always was given to hospitality and never turned away someone who arrived at the ranch around meal time or when workmen were present for a project. She was active in the local United Methodist Women, the Cowbells, and in personal Bible reading. She was known for taking care of the Oelrichs church flower garden in her later years.
She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three great–great-grandchildren: The Rev. Joel S. and Ann of Oelrichs, and their children, Joel T. and Sara (Joel D., Ray, Phillip and Grace Anne), Rachel and Richard Edelen (Seth and Max), Joshua and Mindy (Rachel, Caleb and Sarah), Adam and Jamie, and David and Dacia (Matt, Gus, Elijah and Emily); Ronald J. of Oelrichs; Mary L. and Merle Seidel of Detroit Lakes, MN, and their children, Matt and Jodi (Levi and Luke), Nate and Kari (Kaylee, Natalie, Isaac and Elijah), and Jon and Shaina (Hannah, Micah, Judah, Rebekah and Evah); and Dr. Lee O. and Shari of Bedford, IN, and their children, Daniel and Michelle (Levi) James and Rachel (Amanda, Anna and Amy), Rose, and Andrew and Katie (Emilia, and Martin.)
She was preceded in death by her parents, Seth and Ida Hulburt; three sisters, Violet Alkire, Hazel Powers and Mary Gaffin Wagner (and spouses); brothers, Wayne and John Hulburt (and spouses); and her husband, Joel C. Rickenbach.
Viewing will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the McColley's Chapel of the Hills in Hot Springs.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Prairie View United Methodist Church, 28309 Sunny Brook Road in Smithwick, with the Rev. Mark Johnsen officiating. Rose’s 12 grandchildren will be pallbearers, Joel T., Rachel, Joshua, Adam, David, Matt, Nate, Jon, Dan, James, Rose and Andrew. Gravesite rites will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs.
Memorials may be sent to the Prairie View United Methodist Church and designated for the Red Cross, The Gideons or M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving.)
The family wishes to thank all who have sent their condolences, cards, gifts, and flowers as well as for phone calls, visits and all your prayers and support at this time.
