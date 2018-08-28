Subscribe for 33¢ / day

OELRICHS | Rose A. Rickenbach, 99, died Aug. 25, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Prairie View United Methodist Church near Smithwick. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs.

the life of: Rickenbach, Rose
