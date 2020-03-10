Rickert, Carol A.
Rickert, Carol A.

RAPID CITY | Carol Ann Rickert, 78, died March 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Funeral Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at the church.

