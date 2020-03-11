Rickert, Carol Ann

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Carol was a fifty-year member of Beta Sigma Phi and built lasting friendships with her sorority sisters. They experienced a special closeness, celebrating each other's happiness and providing support during difficult times.

Carol loved life. She enjoyed camping and lazy days spent at the lake, gardening and tending her many beautiful flowers and plants, watching and feeding the birds in her yard, long walks full of conversation, dancing, summer evenings spent on the patio, and a cozy fire on a cold winter night. She loved drives through the beautiful Black Hills with a stop for ice cream, the full moon rising across the prairie, and the peacefulness of time spent at her family ranch. Carol loved the Lord and her church. For fifty-three years, she celebrated her faith at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

On March 5, 2020, Carol left this world surrounded by her family. Carol was a kind, courageous, and patient woman who selflessly supported the ones she loved. She was so much more than a wife, a mother, and a grandmother — she was our best friend and the heart and soul of our family. Carol saw every day as an opportunity for fun, and in doing so, she brought special joy to our lives.