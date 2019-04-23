{{featured_button_text}}

LEMMON | Evelyn M. Rieger, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

Surviving family members include her husband, Robert, Lemmon; daughters, Victoria and Wade Peterson, Lemmon, Georgine and Ted Quade, Waukesha, WI, June and Kent Quade, Randolph, WI, and Deborah and Kim Salzsieder, Custer; son, Donald and Tammy Rieger, Milbank; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis Miller, Custer.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Weis officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Rieger, Evelyn M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments