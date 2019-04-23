LEMMON | Evelyn M. Rieger, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.
Surviving family members include her husband, Robert, Lemmon; daughters, Victoria and Wade Peterson, Lemmon, Georgine and Ted Quade, Waukesha, WI, June and Kent Quade, Randolph, WI, and Deborah and Kim Salzsieder, Custer; son, Donald and Tammy Rieger, Milbank; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis Miller, Custer.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Weis officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.