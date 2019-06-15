{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary G. Ries, 92, died June 13, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 18, at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. Rosary. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

