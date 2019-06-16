RAPID CITY | Mary G. Ries, 92, died of natural causes on Thursday, June 13, 2019, after an extended stay at Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.
Mary was born Oct. 11, 1926, in Lewiston, MN, to George and Margaret Ferguson. Mary grew up in Lewiston and graduated from teacher training in 1943. She taught in Enterprise, MN.
Mary met her husband Gene, while he was on leave from the military. They married on June 29, 1946. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.
Gene and Mary moved to Montana in 1946, where they raised their family. In 1963, they settled in Fort Benton where she worked at the Chouteau County Carnegie Library for many years. In 2010, they relocated to Rapid City to be closer to family and attend their grandsons' many activities.
Mary is survived by her brother, Robert; six children, Kathy (Bob) DeCuir, Ginny (Frank) Ross, Betty (Mark) Lindsay, Ed Ries, Ruth (Bruce) Jensen and Rebecca (Mark) Foreman; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be sent to Hospice House in Rapid City.
