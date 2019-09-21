{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Rosa Lee Riley, 93, died Sept, 18, 2019.

Visitation services will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 22, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23, at Black Hills Gospel Assembly with lunch following. A private family interment will be held at Pine Slope Cemetery.

