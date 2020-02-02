Rineard, Ruth

You have free articles remaining.
RAPID CITY | Ruth Rineard, 87, died Feb. 1, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Feb 5
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Rd
Rapid City, SD 57701
