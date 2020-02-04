Rineard, Ruth
Ruth Rineard

RAPID CITY | Ruth Rineard, 87, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Monument Health.

Anna Ruth was born Nov. 21, 1932, to Luther and Bertha Minge in Knoxville, TN. She had four brothers and one sister. Ruth married Robert Rineard and they had three children.

Ruth will always be remembered for her kindness and unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by four brothers; daughter, Kathy Ertel; niece, Judy Copeland and grandson, Christian James Rineard.

She is survived by two sons, Eric (Melissa) and Earl; granddaughters, Erica (Wyatt) Reber and Nicole Ertel; sister, Velma (Ray) Jenkins; and numerous nieces in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

She will always be remembered as kind and loving unconditionally to all she met. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

She was always active in church until her health no longer allowed her to attend. We are grateful to Our Lord & Savior for blessing us with an amazing woman, Ruth Rineard.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

To send flowers to the family of Anna Rineard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Feb 5
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Rd
Rapid City, SD 57701
