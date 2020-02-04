Rineard, Ruth

RAPID CITY | Ruth Rineard, 87, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Monument Health.

Anna Ruth was born Nov. 21, 1932, to Luther and Bertha Minge in Knoxville, TN. She had four brothers and one sister. Ruth married Robert Rineard and they had three children.

Ruth will always be remembered for her kindness and unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by four brothers; daughter, Kathy Ertel; niece, Judy Copeland and grandson, Christian James Rineard.

She is survived by two sons, Eric (Melissa) and Earl; granddaughters, Erica (Wyatt) Reber and Nicole Ertel; sister, Velma (Ray) Jenkins; and numerous nieces in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

She was always active in church until her health no longer allowed her to attend. We are grateful to Our Lord & Savior for blessing us with an amazing woman, Ruth Rineard.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

