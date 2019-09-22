RAPID CITY | Patricia Jean Rinehart passed away Sept. 18, 2019.
Survivors include her children, James (Kathie), Rebecca and Richard Rinehart; siblings, Pepper (Jerry) Litzel, Larry (Cindy) Teller, Cam Carpentino, and Darrel (Georgene) Teller; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Teller; and one nephew, Scott Carpentino.
You have free articles remaining.
Private family services have been held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Rinehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.