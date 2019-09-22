{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Rinehart

RAPID CITY | Patricia Jean Rinehart passed away Sept. 18, 2019.

Survivors include her children, James (Kathie), Rebecca and Richard Rinehart; siblings, Pepper (Jerry) Litzel, Larry (Cindy) Teller, Cam Carpentino, and Darrel (Georgene) Teller; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Teller; and one nephew, Scott Carpentino.

Private family services have been held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

