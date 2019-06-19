STILLWATER, Minn. | Doris Rioux, 84, passed away on Jan. 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends
Doris worked as a nurse for 53 years and retired in March 2009 from the Veteran's Hospital in Hot Springs, SD, at the age of 73.
Doris will be remembered for her talent in crocheting and cooking. She loved to travel and especially loved the company of her family and friends.
She is survived by seven children, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Donald Smith, Herbert Blakely and Jerry Rioux; brother in-law, Eldon Hoftiezer; and sons-in-law, Bill Rook and Daniel Dempsey.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. (CDT) on Friday, June 21, at Christ the King Parish, 1501 W. 26th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105. Friends and family are invited for lunch following service and burial.
