Rita Faye White Butterfly
Rita Faye White Butterfly

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Rita Faye White Butterfly, 49, died Sept. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Sioux Funeral Home in Pine Ridge, and from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Mother Butler Center.

