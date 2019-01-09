LAFAYETTE, Colo. | Donald George Rivers, 67, passed away Jan. 5, 2019, in Lafayette. Don was born June 13, 1951, in Rapid City, SD, to Esther and Eanard Rivers.
Don received an Associates Degree in Surveying from South Dakota State University, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and Masters of Science in Logging Engineering/Forestry from Oregon State University. He started his career as a Professional Engineer with the U.S. Soil and Conservation Service traveling through eastern Montana assisting farmers with small engineering projects. He transferred to the U.S. Forest Service where he remained for 36 years until his retirement in 2014.
As a Logging Engineer, Don was assigned to the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Jackson Hole, WY, and subsequently became the Assistant Regional Engineer for the Alaska Region of the Forest Service where he was in charge of logging, aviation and fire management. After 12 years in Anchorage and Juneau, AK, Don moved to the Washington, DC, office of the Forest Service working as an Engineering Manager until transferring to his final duty station in Lakewood, CO.
Don’s interests and hobbies included fishing, running, hiking, rafting, camping, golfing, sea kayaking, hunting elk in Wyoming and caribou in Alaska, travel and gardening.
A loving son, brother, father and grandfather, Don was kind and patient, playful and told corny “dad jokes”. He was also a great friend and loved by all.
Don was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother; his children, Donald P. Rivers, Jessica Spoeneman, Kelly Heath, Emily Rivers and Lian Rivers; grandchildren, Haley Spoeneman, Braden Spoeneman, Isaac Rivers, Mason Silliman, Lily Rivers and Audrey Heath; and sisters, Myrna Landt and Loretta Hammerquist. He was also survived by Patty Rivers, his devoted friend and partner of 34 years.
A Celebration of Don’s Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary. Interment will be at the Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Colorado Public Radio in Don’s name.
