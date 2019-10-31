{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Anthony "Tony" Rivers Sr., 100, died Oct. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. CST on Nov. 3, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge. Prayer services will be at 7 p.m. MST at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. MST on Nov. 4, at the church. Burial will be at LaPlant Catholic Cemetery.

