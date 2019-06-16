{{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE, Wash. | Gladys Fern Roan Eagle, 46, died June 11, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD

Celebrate
the life of: Roan Eagle, Gladys F.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments