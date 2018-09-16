BELLE FOURCHE | Beverly Jean Reed was born July 5, 1931, in Clark, SD, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Bates) Reed. Beverly grew up in Clark, where she also graduated from high school. She attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, and during this time she met the love of her life, Walter Robb. They met on a blind date and they were united in marriage on Sept. 10, 1950, in Clark. Bev gave birth to her first two children, Linda and Jeff while living in Brookings. Later the family moved to Sturgis, where Jo and Dean were born, and then Mankato, MN, where John joined the family.
In 1971, Walter and Beverly opened Belle Fourche Railroad Salvage and eventually they expanded to outlets located in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, and three more locations in South Dakota. Eventually the name of the business changed to Robb Inc. and for many years Walt and Bev worked together and enjoyed watching the success of their business.
Bev went on a million adventures with her husband and together they have a very special marriage. She never second-guessed Walt and he always took great care of his bride. Bev died on Sept. 10, 2018 (their 68th wedding anniversary) at the Spearfish Hospital.
Bev has been a private person most of her life. She loved her home and her family very much. To honor Bev and the way God made her, a private funeral will be held at the house on Sept. 17. Burial will take place at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. An open house celebration for friends and family will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the house.
Beverly is survived by her children, Linda (John) Arleth of Belle Fourche, Jeff (Gretchen) Robb of Denver, Jo Robb-Peterson of Belle Fourche, Dean (Elizabeth) Robb of Denver, and John Robb of Belle Fourche; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter in 2017; grandsons, Michael and Jason Robb; and brother, Kenny Reed.
Bev’s family is grateful for the excellent care received from Veronica, Donny, and Tyrel of the Belle Fourche Ambulance, as well as Dr. Kevin Simonelic and Deb Alickson. They all went above and beyond expectations.
Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.
Friends may leave condolences online and view her video tribute at funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.