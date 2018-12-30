HILL CITY | Ruby A. Robbins, 96, died on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.
Ruby A. Dimond was born on Aug. 1, 1922, in Mission to Franklin B. and Mary (Kubal, Ressl) Dimond. She moved to Rapid City as a young child and grew up in a home across from Canyon Lake. She went to school at Cleghorn Grade School through the 8th grade and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1941. She was an accomplished swimmer as she spent most of her time in Canyon Lake.
She met her future husband when she was a freshman in high school and married Leland Robbins in 1941 and became a happy wife and mother. They were instrumental in starting the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City.
In 1953, Leland and Ruby moved to Hill City, where they operated Robbins Roost Cabins from 1953 to 1971. Ruby's life revolved around her husband, raising her children, attending her church and running Robbins Roost Cabins. Ruby was active in the Little White Church in Hill City, where she became a member in 1953. Leland and Ruby loved to square dance, play cards (bridge) and bible study. Ruby was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, PTA, Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Library, Arts Council, Toast Mistress and her church, all in Hill City. Ruby worked at Hill City Schools for 12 years as "Lunch "Lady." Ruby so enjoyed her grandchildren and many of them came to spend summers with her while they were growing up.
Ruby spent her retirement years working summer jobs at motels and gift shops in the area. She also got to travel with her son Mark and family to different parts of the United States.
Ruby lost the love of her life, Leland, in 1974 from cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; nine siblings, Mary Ressl Mogensen, Frank Ressl, Stella Ressl Farris, Helen Ressl Krieger, Louie Ressl, Bill Ressl, Steve Dimond, Emma Dimond Getchell and Evelyn "Tootie" Dimond; two children, Linda Robbins and Bill Robbins; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Burden Robbins; and son-in-law, Rudy Tyler.
Ruby leaves to cherish her memory, Mark Robbins and wife Debbie of Culpeper, VA, Margie Stam Robbins of Hill City, Julie Johnson and husband Denny of Summerset, and Jeanne (Tyler) Pashby and husband Larry of Rapid City; and grandchildren, Nicole and Will Lee, Heidi and John Long, Toby and Shana Tyler, Tom Dittman, Chad and Marcela Robbins, Denise Johnson, Robin and Joe Dodds, Jeff and Meredith Robbins, and Steve and Lisa Johnson. She was blessed with 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She attributed her long life to clean and healthy living and having Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Memorials may be directed to the Little White Church.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Little White Church in Hill City. Inurnment will follow at the Hill City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the church following burial.
Arrangements are entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
