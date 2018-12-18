Try 1 month for 99¢

HILL CITY | Ruby A. Robbins, 96, died on Dec. 17, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, at the Little White Church. Burial will be at the Hill City Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robbins, Ruby A.
