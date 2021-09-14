 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert E. Vore II
0 entries

Robert E. Vore II

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Robert Eugene "Bob" Vore II, 57, died Sept. 6, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Crook County School District Central Office Gymnasium in Sundance. Burial will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Sundance.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News