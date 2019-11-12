{{featured_button_text}}

Robert A. Raatz

STURGIS | Robert Adrian Raatz, 81, died Oct. 27, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, at the Post 22 American Legion in Rapid City.

