Roberts, Betty Jo
0 entries

Roberts, Betty Jo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Betty Jo Roberts, 86, died March 3, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Mountain View Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery, rural Owanka.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News