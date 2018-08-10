Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Terie Roberts-Jacob, 58, died Aug. 3, 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. today at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Roberts-Jacob, Terie
