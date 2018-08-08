RAPID CITY | Terie Lee Roberts-Jacob graduated from Rapid City Central in 1977. She married Kenny Jacob in November 1990. Terie worked as a child care provider and at Jolly Lane Greenhouse. She was later employed by the RC School District where she retired. She cherished her time with her three children, her grandchildren and her dog, Romi.
Terie was preceded in death by her brother, “Little Ray” Roberts, and her grandparents, Eva Roberts, Francis and Morris Slagle and Grace Abraham.
Surviving family members include her parents, Ray and Vanda Roberts; her spouse; three children, Jennifer (Chad) Widdoss, Luke (Kayleigh) Jacob and Jackie (Seth) Jacob; her brother, Troy (Misty) Roberts; two sisters, Tammy (Ralph) Langenbau and Tina (Pat) Freeman; and four grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1410 Centre St., in Rapid City.
