Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Arthur Robinson, 80, died Feb. 13, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Robinson, Arthur
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments