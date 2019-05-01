RAPID CITY | Patricia JoAnn Robinson, 74, died April 28, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. on May 6, at the Victory Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kirk Funeral Home
RAPID CITY | Patricia JoAnn Robinson, 74, died April 28, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. on May 6, at the Victory Chapel.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Kirk Funeral Home
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.