LEAD | Betty L. Rogers, 89, died May 25, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 30, at Shepherd of The Hills Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Rogers, Betty L.
