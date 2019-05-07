{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Lloyd Allen Rogers died May 5, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. May 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Rogers, Lloyd A.
