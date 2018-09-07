Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Mark Rollin Rogers, 62, died Sept. 1, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Rogers, Mark R.
