Rojo, Marsha (Ashmore)

TULSA, Okla. | Marsha Kathryn Ashmore Rojo passed away Dec. 26, 2019 in Tulsa. She was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Rapid City, SD, at St. John's Hospital to William H. and Dorothy I. (McNeill) Ashmore.
Marsha attended St. John's Elementary School, General Beadle Elementary School, North Junior High and graduated May 1967 from Rapid City High School. She met her husband while riding 8th Street with her friends.
Marsha married Henry Rojo on August 21, 1970 in Cheyenne, WY. They lived in Rapid City until Henry left the Air Force, moving to Corpus Christi, TX. They eventually settled in Broken Arrow, OK, where they spent the remainder of their 43 years together.
Marsha had many idyllic memories of her childhood summers with her cherished aunt and uncle in Chamberlain, SD, where she developed her love for the waters of the Missouri, leading to a lifelong love for swimming, water skiing, and camping. Marsha was an avid reader and dreamed of writing her own novel one day. She did, however, fulfill a lifelong dream of visiting the land of her heritage, Ireland, in 2016 with her children, brother, sister, and brother-in-law.
Marsha is survived by her children, Daniel Rojo of Tulsa, and Teri (Conrad) Read of Spring, TX; four grandchildren, Shelby, Devon, Beau and Shepard; three great-grandchildren; brothers, John Ashmore of St. Charles, MO, Tom (Sandy) Ashmore of Rapid City, and Tim Ashmore of Piedmont, SD; sister, Susan (Clarence) Larson of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in May 2013; her parents; sister, Myrna Oaks; and brothers, Norm, Bill and Don Ashmore.
We take great comfort in knowing that Marsha had a strong spiritual life and she is no longer suffering in pain and is with our Savior Jesus Christ.
She was buried alongside Henry on Jan. 3, 2020, in Dallas, TX.
We were a large and boisterous family who continually looked out for each other. We will miss her and love her always!
