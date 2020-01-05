Rojo, Marsha (Ashmore)

TULSA, Okla. | Marsha Kathryn Ashmore Rojo passed away Dec. 26, 2019 in Tulsa. She was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Rapid City, SD, at St. John's Hospital to William H. and Dorothy I. (McNeill) Ashmore.

Marsha attended St. John's Elementary School, General Beadle Elementary School, North Junior High and graduated May 1967 from Rapid City High School. She met her husband while riding 8th Street with her friends.

Marsha married Henry Rojo on August 21, 1970 in Cheyenne, WY. They lived in Rapid City until Henry left the Air Force, moving to Corpus Christi, TX. They eventually settled in Broken Arrow, OK, where they spent the remainder of their 43 years together.

Marsha had many idyllic memories of her childhood summers with her cherished aunt and uncle in Chamberlain, SD, where she developed her love for the waters of the Missouri, leading to a lifelong love for swimming, water skiing, and camping. Marsha was an avid reader and dreamed of writing her own novel one day. She did, however, fulfill a lifelong dream of visiting the land of her heritage, Ireland, in 2016 with her children, brother, sister, and brother-in-law.