MIDWEST CITY, Okla. | Patricia Arlene Rolinger, 83, died on March 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1936, to Paul C. Roe and Bessie Bond Nichols.
She married the late James Rolinger, her high school sweetheart and love of her life in 1952. They were married for 63 years until Jim’s passing in March of 2016. Together, they, with their children, traveled to Morocco, Spain, Thailand, Japan, and multiple places throughout the United States. They settled in Midwest City after Jim retired from the Air Force.
She was a multi-talented strong woman. She was a wife, mom, friend, artist, musician, teacher, and beautician to name a few of her many talents.
Pat is survived by her three children, Jill Hinkston (Wes), Steve Rolinger (Julie), and Kim Rehl (Gary); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one coming in May. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; her infant twins; and her great-grandson.
Pat was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Arlington Memory Gardens in Midwest City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.