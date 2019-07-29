{{featured_button_text}}

CARLSBAD, Calif. | Elaine Mae Roll, 84, died July 25, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

