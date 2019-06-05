{{featured_button_text}}
WINDSOR, Mo. | Glyn Rollins, 87, died May 29, 2019, at his home in Windsor.

He was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Ballard County, KY, the son of Lonnie and Hallie Rollins. On May 9, 1959, he married Joanne Williams and they were the parents of four children, including David Rollins of Kansas City, MO; and Ricky Rollins (Cindy) of Windsor, MO.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He then worked in Detroit, MI, in the automobile industry. Re-enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, Glyn served 17 years. He enjoyed live country music and dancing and spent many hours listening to music played by friends at favorite spots including Elk Creek in South Dakota.

Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. CDT on June 7, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences may be left at hadleyfuneralhome.com.

