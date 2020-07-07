Rollman, Kenneth W.

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Wayne Rollman, 71, a lifelong Rapid City resident passed Monday, June 29, 2020, at Monument Health.
Kenneth, referred to as Kenny by his loved ones, was born Jan. 16, 1949 in Rapid City, where he chose to spend the remainder of his life. In his youth, he went to the South Dakota School for the Blind, Aberdeen, where he was an avid wrestler and dabbled in singing. As he got older, Kenneth continued with his singing to become a member of a local Barbershop Quartet.
Kenneth held many jobs including, SCI, a switchboard operator for Ellsworth Air Force Base, secretary at Black Hills Works, and was a Braillist at Custer High School. This work experience culminated to Kenneth starting his own business, a Braille embossing company, called J&K GatorBumps.
In 1965, Kenneth met his to-be wife Julaine and they were married in 1988 by a Justice of the Peace in Deadwood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julaine; their guide dogs Wagner and Sara; Julaine’s son, William Wallace Wonders III; granddaughter, Tessa C. Wonders; and step-siblings, Susan McKinstry and Jim Stulken. Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Lois B. (Tines) and James Stulken.
The family would like to thank all for their well wishes and prayers.
Services will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Julaine will be setting up a memorial in honor of Kenneth at a later date.
