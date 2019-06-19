{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Rooks

RAPID CITY | Sean A. Rooks, 35, entered the Spirit World on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Escondido, CA, as the result of an auto/pedestrian accident.

Sean is survived by his parents, Charlie and Rose Rooks, Rapid City; three brothers, Ryan Rooks, Eugene "Geno" Rooks and John-Paul Rooks; and two sisters, Natalie Rooks and Gracie Rooks.

Rosary Vigil services will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hot Springs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hot Springs.

