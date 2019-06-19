RAPID CITY | Sean A. Rooks, 35, entered the Spirit World on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Escondido, CA, as the result of an auto/pedestrian accident.
Sean is survived by his parents, Charlie and Rose Rooks, Rapid City; three brothers, Ryan Rooks, Eugene "Geno" Rooks and John-Paul Rooks; and two sisters, Natalie Rooks and Gracie Rooks.
You have free articles remaining.
Rosary Vigil services will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hot Springs.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hot Springs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.