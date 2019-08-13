{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Dorothy Virginia Roseland, 89, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 14, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

