Ross, Bertha 'Bert'
0 entries

Ross, Bertha 'Bert'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Bertha "Bert" Ross, 88, died Jan. 28, 2020.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at South Park United Church of Christ.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the church.

Kirk Funeral Home 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News