Ross, Bertha 'Bert'

RAPID CITY | Bertha "Bert" Ross, 88, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Peaceful Pine Senior Living Community in Rapid City.

She was born April 13, 1931, to John and Lena Schuh near Isabel, SD. Bert attended rural schools before graduating from Isabel High School in 1948. After attending Northern State Teacher’s College for one year, Bert taught in rural schools for five years followed by three years in Dupree Schools.

In 1954, Bert married Bob Ross and they moved to Rapid City. Bert continued her education and graduated from Black Hills State Teacher’s College in 1970. She spent the remainder of her 40-year career teaching in Rapid City schools. She thrived on enriching the lives of her many students.

Bert lovingly raised her four sons and enjoyed attending their activities including baseball and basketball games, band concerts, as well as camping and fishing in the Black Hills.

Before his passing in 2003, Bert and her dear friend Monty Herreman enjoyed traveling, bowling leagues and horse shoe tournaments. Bert was an active member of South Park United Church of Christ and a member of both Rapid City senior centers. Spending time with family, playing cards, taking exercise classes and line dancing were among her favorite pastimes.