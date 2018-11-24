Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Dona R. Ross, 88, died Nov. 19, 2018.

Memorial visitation will be Nov. 30 from 1-2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

the life of: Ross, Dona
