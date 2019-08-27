{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | James Barry Ross, 89, died June 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

