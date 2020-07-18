Ross, Randall B.
RAPID CITY | Randall Bruce Ross, 63, died July 15, 2020.

Face masks will be required for a public visitation from 6:30-8 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service on Saturday, July 18, at Kirk Funeral Home.

A private funeral service and burial will be held.

