Rossknecht, Margaret

After graduating from nursing school in Sioux Falls, she traveled to Hot Springs to help support the polio epidemic. While in Hot Springs she met Ralph Rossknecht and they were married on September 2, 1949. Ralph and Margaret had five children.

After living in Hot Springs, Deadwood, and Newcastle, Wyoming, in 1958 they settled in Rapid City for the duration of their lives. Falling in love with the charm of the Black Hills, they were involved in the establishment of the Blue Wing Recreation area (Sheridan Lake) in 1965. At Blue Wing they spent a significant amount of quality time with their family, friends and family pets, Ringer & Nugget. She attended more than eight Rossknecht family reunions (held every five years since 1975) and would have been the oldest Rossknecht at the reunion planned for July 2020. Margaret continued to enjoy the Blue Wing community, developing and fostering many relationships until her passing.