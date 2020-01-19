Rossknecht, Margaret

RAPID CITY | On January 15, 2020 Margaret Rossknecht, 94, was received as an angel into heaven. After a short illness, Margaret died peacefully at Rapid City Regional hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret Mary Kreber came into the world October 4, 1925 to Harry T. Kreber and Catherine F. (Sauer) Kreber in Larchwood Iowa. She had two brothers, John Kreber of Columbia Falls, Montana and Paul Kreber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
After graduating from nursing school in Sioux Falls, she traveled to Hot Springs to help support the polio epidemic. While in Hot Springs she met Ralph Rossknecht and they were married on September 2, 1949. Ralph and Margaret had five children.
After living in Hot Springs, Deadwood, and Newcastle, Wyoming, in 1958 they settled in Rapid City for the duration of their lives. Falling in love with the charm of the Black Hills, they were involved in the establishment of the Blue Wing Recreation area (Sheridan Lake) in 1965. At Blue Wing they spent a significant amount of quality time with their family, friends and family pets, Ringer & Nugget. She attended more than eight Rossknecht family reunions (held every five years since 1975) and would have been the oldest Rossknecht at the reunion planned for July 2020. Margaret continued to enjoy the Blue Wing community, developing and fostering many relationships until her passing.
Margaret was employed at St. John’s McNamara hospital from 1958 to 1979, where she served as head nurse of the Pediatrics ward. She then transferred to Rapid City Regional Hospital until she retired after 35 years of nursing.
Margaret was always an avid volunteer, a go-to person for anyone in need and she supported numerous organizations. After more than six years of volunteering an average of 140 hours each month at such places as Canyon Lake Senior Citizens Center, Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center, Share South Dakota Food Distribution Program, AARP, Hospice of the Hills, Black Hills Senior Games, Birthright and the Lions Club, on July 24, 2002 the R&SVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) named Margaret Rossknecht its Volunteer of the Year at their annual recognition dinner.
She was also an active member of St. Therese Church parish, Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.
In the early 1980s, Margaret met Trevor and Jenny Pedler from Perth, Western Australia, with whom she became life-time friends and visited (in Australia) after her retirement. In addition, she traveled to many other countries with her children, including such places as Ireland, New Zealand, Indonesia, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Italy, Austria, Mexico, the Netherlands, England, and China, spending one Christmas on a small island in the Java Sea. In 1995 she attended a Rossknecht family reunion in Langenargen, Germany where she met and fostered life-time bonds with numerous relatives.
Margaret spent quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all loved playing cards, working on puzzles and sharing stories. She also enjoyed gardening, socializing and playing cards at two area senior centers and feeding and watching nature (birds, squirrels, rabbits).
Up until her death, Margaret managed her own affairs, lived alone (with support from her daughter Becky and son-in-law Dan) and continued to drive, something she was very proud of.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Rossknecht, parents Harry and Katherine Kreber, brothers John and Paul Kreber, her grandson Paul Huber and great grandson Preston Ulman.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses/partners: Ron (Sue) Rossknecht of Hill City, South Dakota, Kathy Ulman of Sanford, Michigan, Becky (Dan) Huber of Rapid City, Terry (Janis) Rossknecht of Lakeside, California and Ralph (Patricia) Rossknecht of Manzanita, Oregon; nine grandchildren (Mike Rossknecht, Jessica Rossknecht, Anne Murray, Ryan Rossknecht, Charlotte Schnell, Eric Rossknecht, Sarah Toth, Mary Rangel and Trevor Rossknecht); and 10 great-grandchildren (Jasmine, Isabel, Katie, Elijah, Jacob, Ethan, Analise, Cecilia, Catherine and Emma).
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 22 at the Church of St. Therese in Rapid City. The Rev. Kerry Prendiville will be the celebrant.
Visitation and rosary will be held on Tuesday, January 21 beginning at 5 p.m., at the Church of St. Therese with the Rev. William Zandri presiding and Reconciliation services being held from 5-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Saint Therese Parish in Margaret’s name.
