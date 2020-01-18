Rossknecht, Margaret
Rossknecht, Margaret

RAPID CITY | Margaret Rossknecht, 94, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary/Wake service followed by a Catholic Daughters service on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

