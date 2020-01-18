Rossknecht, Margaret

RAPID CITY | Margaret Rossknecht, 94, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary/Wake service followed by a Catholic Daughters service on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Therese Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 21
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
7:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 22
Christian Funeral Mass
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
10:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 22
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:15AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mt. View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Jan 22
Luncheon
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
