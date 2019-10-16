{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael A. Rosson, 44, died Oct. 12, 2019.

Services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, at Fountain Springs Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

