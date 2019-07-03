RAPID CITY | Rebecca Jean "Becky" Rossum-Wright, 31, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with liver disease due to NASH.
Becky was born on August 28, 1987 in Rapid City to Larry and Noni Rossum. She attended Canyon Lake Elementary, West Middle School, and Stevens High School. She earned her GED and went on to study Elementary Education at Black Hills State University.
As a child Becky was very athletic and played a variety of sports, which suited her tomboy personality. Becky shined on the field or court; her competitive spirit made her hard to beat. Becky was a leader in many ways, earning awards at school and being named Sophomore Page for Stevens' homecoming court.
Becky’s kindness and leadership followed her into the workplace. Becky worked at the Humane Society of the Black Hills where she met her husband, David Wright. They were married in 2014. They both loved animals especially their two dogs, Eena and Ami. Some days Becky liked dogs more than people.
Becky’s greatest pride was her son, Benjamin. She loved nothing more than being his mom. Becky and Ben were best friends who loved watching movies together and enjoying the dog park. Becky’s legacy lives on with Ben.
Becky was the kindest, most accepting person. She showed us all what it means to be brave and courageous. Her light shined so bright and we will miss her dearly.
Becky leaves behind many friends and family who loved her dearly including her son, Benjamin Rossum (13) and husband, David Wright, her father, Larry Rossum and step-mother, Denise Rossum, sisters, Carmen Ryan Rossum (Clay Iversen) and Katie Rossum, grandmother, Lois Rossum, and aunt Jennifer (Richard) Rossum, all of Rapid City; aunt, Lynette Rossum and Adrien Hannus of Sioux Falls; nieces and nephew, Mackinzie Ryan, Haileigh and Hayden Wurtz, Olivia and Eliana Leite, and special cousins, Teresa (Aaron) Leite and Paul Rossum of Rapid City. Becky was blessed with wonderful in-laws including mother-in-law, Patty Wright, Joe Sandoval, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Noni Rossum; maternal grandparents, Barbara and Mitch Smolarek and Oscar Barkhurst; paternal grandfather, Robert Rossum; aunt, Jane Sherman; and father-in-law, Bob Wright.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with burial and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established for Becky’s son, Benjamin.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
