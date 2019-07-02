{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rebecca J. “Becky” Rossum–Wright, 31, died June 29, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil service on July 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. 

