DEADWOOD | Carol JoAnne Rost, God's precious daughter, was welcomed home by her Savior Jesus on May 26, 2019, at the age of 75. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family.
Carol was born on August 11, 1943, in Richmond, VA, to Wayne and Agnes Tastad. After Wayne's military service the family moved to Storla, SD, where she spent her childhood years sharing her home with two sisters. Carol attended Hopper Grade School and graduated from Plankinton High School. She continued her education at General Beadle College in Madison and earned an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach fourth grade for the Parker School District for one year.
On June 6, 1963, Carol was joined in marriage to Lowell Rost. The couple moved to Princeton, MN, where Lowell worked as a Guidance Counselor for two years. Carol continued to take a college course to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and then a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Lowell accepted a position at Northern State College as a Psychology professor and the couple moved to Aberdeen, where they lived for 30 years. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters and a son. During these years, Carol taught for the Aberdeen School District, owned and operated a day care, and concluded her career by working for Lutheran Social Service first as a counselor, and then as the director. Carol was an esteemed educator and counselor and was well-known in the Aberdeen area for her dedication and service to her community.
In 1995, Lowell and Carol retired and relocated to Sturgis, where they lived for 20 years. Carol continued to be active and involved, especially with her church. She served as the CCD Coordinator for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 8-1/2 years and made many dear friends in her church and community. In 2012, the couple moved to Deadwood, where she continued her dedication to the church as an active parishioner at St. Ambrose.
Carol is survived by her husband, Lowell; daughters, Michelle Fischer (Tom) of Sturgis, Sarah Hyde (Tim) of Box Elder, and John Rost (Kerry) of Orland Park, IL; and eight grandchildren, Stevie & John Fischer; Jake, Grace, Sam, Kate & Luke Rost; and Victoria Hyde. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Schetnan (Doug) of Northfield, MN, and Shirley Andrews (Russell) of Rapid City. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol loved nature, especially the beauty of the Black Hills and her favorite past-time was to care for her many flowers, both in her house and around her home. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Carol sought to share her love for the Lord with whomever was willing to listen. Her heart's desire was to see her children and grandchildren grow in their trust and faith in Jesus and she found special joy in engaging her grandchildren in spiritual conversations.
As Paul stated in Philippians 1:21 “For to me, living is for Christ, and dying is even better.” Carol was ready to go to her eternal home and dwell with her Lord and Savior Jesus, and we rejoice for her today.
Carol will be commended in the arms of Christ in a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood. Visitation and wake services will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Church. Inurnment at St. Aloysius Cemetery will be at a later date.
